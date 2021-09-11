CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Cook sparks Dayton to 17-10 comeback win over E. Illinois

 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jack Cook passed for one touchdown and ran for another on back-to-back possessions, lifting Dayton to a 17-10 victory against Eastern Illinois. The touchdowns helped the Flyers reach an NCAA all-division record of scoring in 488 straight games. Eastern Illinois took a 3-0 lead into halftime on Stone Galloway’s 36-yard field goal, but the Panthers ran only five offensive plays in Dayton’s dominating 17-point third quarter.

