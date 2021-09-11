Ronaldo overcomes nerves for Man United homecoming double

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a dream Old Trafford homecoming as the returning star’s brace helped Manchester United to a comprehensive victory against Newcastle.A fortnight of anticipation reached fever pitch on Saturday afternoon as the 36-year-old stepped out at his old stomping ground in a red shirt for the first time in 12 years and 118 days.It was a sight few ever expected to see again and Ronaldo, ever the showman, rose to the occasion.Extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/LLOiYMyMr5— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 11, 2021The frontman opened the scoring and put United back ahead after Javier Manquillo had levelled for Newcastle, with Bruno Fernandes’ stunner...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO