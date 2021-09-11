CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ronaldo overcomes nerves for Man United homecoming double

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice on his return to Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League. Bernardo Silva clinched Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Leicester, lifting a shot over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0. Tottenham became the final team to lose its perfect record, losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace with 10 men. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended Arsenal’s wait for a goal and some points by clinching a 1-0 win over Norwich, which remains on zero points.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Maguire backs Man Utd to bounce back from Young Boys upset

Bern (Switzerland) (AFP) – Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is confident the Old Trafford side will get over their last-gasp 2-1 defeat against Young Boys in Switzerland on Tuesday and make an impact in this season’s Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead at the Wankdorf Stadium through...
PREMIER LEAGUE
mix929.com

Soccer – Ronaldo gets Man United number seven jersey again

(Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s famous number seven jersey once again following his return to Old Trafford, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them this week from Juventus on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Ronaldo released by Portugal, gets Man United number seven jersey again

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the national team squad after picking up a one-game suspension following their 2-1 victory over Ireland on Wednesday, the country's football federation said in a statement. The 36-year-old headed two late goals to give Portugal a 2-1 victory...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Sports Illustrated

Cristiano Ronaldo to Wear No. 7 Again With Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo can begin his second spell at Manchester United earlier than anticipated. And he’ll reclaim his prized No. 7 jersey when he gets back to Old Trafford. Ronaldo was released early from Portugal’s squad on Thursday, a day after becoming the highest-scoring player in the history of men’s international soccer by netting his 110th and 111th goals in a 2-1 win over Ireland in a World Cup qualifying match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jesse Lingard's hopes of minutes fade but Mason Greenwood will get a once-in-a-lifetime mentorship... with Donny van de Beek's agent saying Cristiano Ronaldo's return is 'BAD NEWS', who are Man United's winners and losers from the Portuguese's homecoming?

Manchester United fans could barely believe it when confirmation came through that Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Old Trafford after 12 years away. He was not a priority signing but when the opportunity to bring back their famous No 7 came up it was one too good to turn down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Paul Pogba reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to Man United

A nostalgic feeling is in the air around Manchester with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club after 12 years. Man United fans are absolutely buzzing along with many players in the squad, who believe the Portuguese international could be the missing piece to the puzzle. Paul Pogba finally spoke on the Ronaldo reunion, making it clear that it will be a huge benefit to everyone. Via Telefoot:
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Solskjaer refuses to rule out Ronaldo start on Man United return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle on Saturday but has refused to reveal whether he will start. Ronaldo, 36, is back at United after joining from Juventus at the end of the transfer window. He has trained since Tuesday and Solskjaer said he is fit enough to be involved at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Arsenal#Ap#English#Aston Villa 3 0
NBC Sports

Ronaldo, Pogba flash Man United title hopes in defeat of Newcastle

This new guy might be good: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and Paul Pogba had two assists as Manchester United gelled more as the match wore on to beat Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday. Ronaldo’s first goal was answered by a Javier Manquillo goal just after halftime, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo double inspires Manchester United win on stunning return

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a dream Old Trafford homecoming as the returning star’s brace helped Manchester United to a comprehensive victory against Newcastle.A fortnight of anticipation reached fever pitch on Saturday afternoon as the 36-year-old stepped out at his old stomping ground in a red shirt for the first time in 12 years and 118 days.It was a sight few ever expected to see again and Ronaldo, ever the showman, rose to the occasion.Extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/LLOiYMyMr5— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 11, 2021The frontman opened the scoring and put United back ahead after Javier Manquillo had levelled for Newcastle, with Bruno Fernandes’ stunner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo rolls back the years with dream double on Man Utd return

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a dream return as a Manchester United player with a double as the Red Devils beat Newcastle 4-1 in front of a rocking Old Trafford on Saturday. Ronaldo now has 120 United goals to his name, but scored his first since leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
blackchronicle.com

Chelsea, Tottenham look to maintain form; Ronaldo returns to Man United

Darke, who called games for the network during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, is ESPN lead soccer voice in the United States. He has covered the Barclays Premier League and the Champions League since 1982, and has one of the world’s most recognizable soccer voices. While Tottenham...
MLS
punditarena.com

Man United vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to make his second debut for Manchester United on Saturday against Newcastle United. The highly-anticipated event will certainly not be a walkover, as Steve Bruce’s side will setup to spoil the party for Man United. Here is the team we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go for on Saturday to get the three points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Birmingham Star

Manchester United fans elated after Ronaldo's dream double

Manchester [UK], September 12 (ANI): On Saturday all roads in Manchester led to Old Trafford as talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo made his glorious return to the Premier League for the United. This second debut of the Portuguese had fans all over the world buzzing in excitement and Ronaldo made sure to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Who else? Ronaldo your star man for United

Cristiano Ronaldo was your man of the match in our Player Rater, returning to Manchester United with two goals in a 4-1 victory against Newcastle. Ronaldo broke the record for the biggest gap between Premier League appearances - with 12 years and 118 days since his previous game for the Reds in May 2009.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Paul Merson on the “problem” Cristiano Ronaldo will face at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo will face a “problem” at Manchester United as the team do not have wingers who will supply him with crosses, according to Paul Merson. Ronaldo will make his second Man United debut on Saturday afternoon against Newcastle United. Ahead of that game, Merson said that, despite the hype...
PREMIER LEAGUE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo back for Man United; PSG rests Messi

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will make the first appearance in his second spell for Manchester United in the home match against Newcastle in the Premier League. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo will definitely feature at Old Trafford but didn’t confirm if it would be from the start. Tottenham leads on a maximum nine points as the league returns after the international break, and is away to Crystal Palace. Chelsea hosts Aston Villa and champion Manchester City is likely to be tested at Leicester. Arsenal and Norwich have both lost all three of their opening games heading into their meeting at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy