Navy hosts Air Force as sports world remembers 9/11

Boeing's Stingray is making rapid progress in refueling trials ahead of its trip to a carrier's deck in the coming months. The U.S. Navy’s new MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based tanker drone demonstrator has now refueled the F-35C Lightning II, as the program continues to rack up milestones on its path to frontline service. Topping up the carrier variant of the Joint Strike Fighter means that the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jet and the CMV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor are the only probe-equipped receiver in the service's modern carrier air wing that has yet to link up with the Stingray test article, also known as T1. Previous refueling trials were conducted this summer between the MQ-25 and the F/A-18F Super Hornet and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, which has added a new refueling capability in recent years.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO