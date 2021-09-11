CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Navy hosts Air Force as sports world remembers 9/11

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Navy's football game against Air Force took center stage to some degree as the American sports world observed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Players from both teams carried flags onto the field before kickoff. There was a moment of silence before the national anthem, and then a flyover featuring two Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightnings and two Boeing F/A-18 Hornets. Elsewhere, Army’s players also carried flags onto the field for their home game against Western Kentucky. Later Saturday, the Mets are hosting the Yankees. It's the first time the Subway Series has overlapped with Sept. 11.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

US Navy Designed Massive Battleships Called Montana-class

During World War 2, our country was battling enemies on multiple fronts. While many American soldiers fought their way through Europe, others were battling on the Pacific Ocean. The US Navy played a huge roll on both fronts. But, the Pacific was where our Navy truly shined. After the attack...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Air Force#Sports World#9 11#Ap#American#Lightnings#Mets#Yankees
fox5dc.com

Navy football assistant fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccination

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Navy football assistant coach has been fired after he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Offensive assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann – who was in his third year at the Academy – said he applied for a religious exemption, but the athletic department declined his request. Stutzmann...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
holtvilletribune.com

NAFEC: Legacy of Navy’s ‘Top Gun’ Pilot Continues

NAF EL CENTRO — Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility El Centro, hosted Marc and Torben Vraciu, the son and grandson of the late World War II Navy fighter ace, Cmdr. Alexander Vraciu, during a summer tour of NAF El Centro. A legendary pilot in naval history,...
EL CENTRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily News Online

9/11 ceremony in Nunda remembers Navy commander, Keshequa grad

Nunda native William H. Donovan was a celebrated Navy commander known for his hard work and a playful side. He had been working at the Pentagon for a little more than a year in 2001, after transitioning from Navy pilot to a staff position with the Chief of Naval Operations, the latter being a less risky job for a sailor and a husband and father to three preteen children.
NUNDA, NY
Gazette

Air Force football at Navy | By the numbers

Consecutive times this series has seen the home team win. The home team hasn’t trailed at the end of regulation since Navy won 33-27 at Air Force in 2008. Winners of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since Air Force last won it in 2016. Since then Army has won it three times (2017-18, 2020) and Navy once (2019).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
baltimorenews.net

Navy, Air Force take field in tribute to Sept. 11, armed forces

Football won't be the only matter of significance Saturday when the Navy Midshipmen host the Air Force Falcons in Annapolis, Md. The game was rescheduled to fall on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The service academies plan to wear special alternate uniforms as part of a larger tribute to recognize the U.S. armed forces.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Navy, Air Force will compete Saturday with their eyes on the future

Military academy football works on multiple levels. The three schools compete annually for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy — Army is the defending champ — on fields ranging from Annapolis, to West Point, to Colorado Springs, in addition to wherever Army-Navy is held (usually Philadelphia, but it’s East Rutherford, New Jersey, this year).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Navy’s MQ-25 Tanker Drone Refuels F-35C Stealth Fighter

Boeing's Stingray is making rapid progress in refueling trials ahead of its trip to a carrier's deck in the coming months. The U.S. Navy’s new MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based tanker drone demonstrator has now refueled the F-35C Lightning II, as the program continues to rack up milestones on its path to frontline service. Topping up the carrier variant of the Joint Strike Fighter means that the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jet and the CMV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor are the only probe-equipped receiver in the service's modern carrier air wing that has yet to link up with the Stingray test article, also known as T1. Previous refueling trials were conducted this summer between the MQ-25 and the F/A-18F Super Hornet and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, which has added a new refueling capability in recent years.
MILITARY
College Football News

Air Force vs Navy Prediction, Game Preview

Air Force vs Navy prediction and game preview. Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD. The Navy running game worked against Marshall and it didn’t matter. It didn’t matter in the 49-7 loss because the D couldn’t hold down Grant Wells from bombing away and didn’t hold firm in the red zone when it was getting hit for six touchdown runs.
NFL
NBC Connecticut

How Sports World, Teams Plan to Honor 20th Anniversary of 9/11

The sports world will take some time to look back and recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this weekend. Between on-field tributes, ceremonies and performances, here is how various leagues and teams plan to honor the anniversary. NFL Plans 9/11 Tribute Video, Helmet Decals for Week 1. NFL...
NFL
Vallejo Times-Herald

Air Force vet was ROTC student when attack hit on 9-11

Christopher Villanueva was a mere 21 and only a few years removed from St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School. As an Air Force ROTC cadet attending California State University, Sacramento, Villanueva was getting out of physical training session when the news came on. “I watched the hijacked planes crashing into the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

As Navy and Air Force honor 9/11, the game brings special resonance for one Mid and his family

Ricardo Grave de Peralta was training with the FBI in Virginia when the first plane slammed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center 20 years ago. He was ordered to immediately return to the D.C. field office when a second plane flew into the South Tower. The former Navy SEAL was sent to the roof as a sniper looking for possible truck bombs in the chaotic moments afterward as Washington began to shut down with the scale of the attacks still uncertain.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy