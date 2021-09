Paul Ostendorf, 69, Estherville, formerly of the Klemme/Goodell area, died Jan. 2, 2021 in a house fire. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home in Klemme. Pastor Doug Burton of Estherville will be officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday. A luncheon will follow the service at Donna's in Meservey.