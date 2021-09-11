CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

A fateful day remembered: Area residents pause to reflect on 20th anniversary of 9-11 terror attacks

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea residents had several opportunities to pause and reflect on the Sept. 11 terror attacks 20 years ago as well as their ongoing impact on our society and culture today. At the Great American Market, KVOE had the 9-11 Memorial Bell available for people to remember that day as well as a special banner listing the names of all who died as a result of the attacks. General Manager Ron Thomas says it has been important for the station to honor this opportunity in the years after the attacks.

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Government
City
Melvern, KS
Reuters

Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Thomas

Comments / 0

Community Policy