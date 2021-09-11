A fateful day remembered: Area residents pause to reflect on 20th anniversary of 9-11 terror attacks

Area residents had several opportunities to pause and reflect on the Sept. 11 terror attacks 20 years ago as well as their ongoing impact on our society and culture today. At the Great American Market, KVOE had the 9-11 Memorial Bell available for people to remember that day as well as a special banner listing the names of all who died as a result of the attacks. General Manager Ron Thomas says it has been important for the station to honor this opportunity in the years after the attacks.