CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Philly Fringe 2021: inFLUX Theatre Collective presents The Choice

broadstreetreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePig Iron MFA alums Jacqueline Libby, Christine Octavia Shaw, and Jacinta Yelland inhabit Lisi Stoessel's set, a complex assemblage of furniture and props. A mattress and tables, dolls, a baby carriage, yoga balls, boxes of diapers, a plastic potty, plush and inflatable animals— it's like the garage sale of a family who chose kids and finally came out on the other side.

www.broadstreetreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Stage

Broadway Theatre of Pitman Presents "Rent"

(PITMAN, NJ) -- The Broadway Theatre of Pitman presents Rent from October 15-24. Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.
PITMAN, NJ
South Bend Tribune

Beckwith Theatre presents 'The Outgoing Tide'

DOWAGIAC — “The Outgoing Tide” opens Thursday and continues through Sept. 19 at the Beckwith Theatre Company, 100 New York Ave. Written by Bruce Graham, the darkly humorous play takes place in a small cabin on the bank of Chesapeake Bay where Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family's future but meets resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding before the tide goes out.
DOWAGIAC, MI
dekalbcountyonline.com

Indian Valley Theatre Presents “Dracula The Musical”

Indian Valley Theatre is proud to announce their first production since 2019: Dracula: the Musical? Dracula: the Musical? written by Rick Abbot, is a delightful spoof of Bram Stoker’s 1897 Victorian horror classic that will add song, dance and plenty of laughs for the whole family. When the Seward family...
SEWARD, IL
Tri-County Times

Wishing Well Theatre Inc. presents...

 Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Fenton Shakespeare Festival, happening in Rackham Park (behind the Fenton Community Center) on Sept. 11, 12, 18 and 19. Festival doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.  Come watch Much Ado About Nothing, one of Shakespeare’s most...
FENTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New Jersey Stage

The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company Presents Beehive - The '60s Musical

(OCEAN CITY, NJ) -- The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company Presents Beehive - The '60s Musical at the Ocean City Music Pier. The production runs across two weekends (October 8-9 and October 15-17). This is a wild toe-tapping, head shakin' musical tribute to the rockin' women who made the music of the era so special – everyone from Lesley Gore to Janis Joplin, from the Shirelles to the Supremes, Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner, and every woman in between!
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Greeneville Sun

Greeneville Theatre Guild Presents 'Clue: On Stage'

“It was a dark and stormy night” is the beginning of many a classic mystery story, and “Clue: On Stage” is no exception. Thunder and lightning set the scene as each of the “colorful” characters arrive at Boddy Manor for a dinner party, summoned by an unknown host, as the classic Parker Brothers board game, “Clue,” comes to life on stage at the Capitol Theatre this month.
GREENEVILLE, TN
culturemap.com

Penfold Theatre Company presents The Theatre Guild on Air

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. From 1945 to 1963, the Theatre Guild on the Air brought Broadway plays to the American airwaves. Now from the Theatre Guild on the Air Collection at the Harry Ransom Center of the University of Texas, these radio scripts get new life in a series of live, free readings hosted by Penfold.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
presidiosentinel.com

San Diego Junior Theatre Presents its 74th Season

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, is pleased to present “The Impossibly Possible Season.” All of the upcoming shows will celebrate how hope makes all things possible. Executive Director James Saba, Artistic Director Desha Crownover and the entire production team are very excited to welcome back...
SAN DIEGO, CA
culturemap.com

The Firehouse Theatre presents Bright Star Concert Version

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bright Star returns to the Firehouse Theatre as a concert production. This sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s is a balm for the soul. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion.
THEATER & DANCE
broadstreetreview.com

Philly Fringe 2021: Pig Iron Theatre’s Love Unpunished

Mimi Lien’s Bauhaus-style stairwell set for the original production endures, an instantly recognizable icon for 9/11, the day of world history that saw the destruction of the World Trade Center towers and the deaths of thousands of Americans and foreign nationals. Only the darkest humor could find any footing on the set’s three flights of stairs. Yet director Dan Rothenberg and choreographer/co-director David Brick single out human moments that evoked nervous titters from the audience at Friday night’s opening at the Prince Theater.
THEATER & DANCE
New Jersey Stage

Music Mountain Theatre presents "The Drowsy Chaperone"

(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre continues its 2021 season with The Drowsy Chaperone opening on September 10th. The show will run for three weekends with a total of twelve performances, closing on September 26th. Winner of five Tony Awards in 2006 under the direction and choreography of Casey Nickolaw, The Drowsy Chaperone features one show-stopping song and dance number after another and is an homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Motherhood#Gender Inequality#Animals#Influx Theatre Collective#American#Choice#The Motherhood Project
culturemap.com

The Classics Theatre Project presents The Imaginary Invalid

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 17th century French dramatist Molière is widely heralded as one of history's greatest comedy writers and there is no shortage of quick wit, over-the-top characters, physical humor, or zany situations in The Imaginary Invalid as Argan, a miserly hypochondriac, is treated for a range of ills by a multitude of doctors indulging his "sufferings" for their benefit. He plans for his daughter to marry the son of a doctor, to have one nearby at all times and at a discount. She has her own plans to marry another man she truly loves while her stepmother plans to have her sent to a convent, in order to claim an inheritance for herself when Argan meets his seemingly imminent demise. Soon the entire household gets embroiled in madcap schemes as the maid and Argan's brother argue and trick their way through this three-act comedy in an effort to save true love, give the doctors a taste of their own medicine, and mend the family broken by Argan's obsession.
THEATER & DANCE
sgmagazine.com

Nine Years Theatre is back to present a charming new play this October

Those who’ve watched Nine Years Theatre’s First Fleet and Lear Is Dead will know that the crew puts on captivating performances every time they step on stage. The plays are filled with dedication, drama, and most importantly, emotions that tug at our heartstrings. Those who haven’t, however, can do so with NYT’s latest work Electrify My World.
THEATER & DANCE
oc-breeze.com

Buena Park’s Civic Theatre presents Magic IAN, a dinner and magic show, on September 10-11

Buena Park’s Civic Theatre proudly presents Magic IAN on September 10-11. From live doves magically appearing to levitating people in the air, Magic IAN’s amazing magic shows appeal to people of any age. Magic IAN is an illusionist, member and performer at The Magic Castle in Hollywood, and magician who performs nationwide and is currently touring Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire, and parts of the Bay Area in Northern California.
BUENA PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Yoga
culturemap.com

Theatre Southwest presents The Wisdom of Eve

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. When aging Broadway star Margo Crane allows Eve, a young fan, access to her dressing room, she is easily bamboozled by Eve’s show of adoration and loyalty. Little does Margo know about Eve’s master plan to become a theatre star herself at any cost.
THEATER & DANCE
pearlandisd.org

DHS’s Ovation Theatre presents production of musical “Chicago”

Dawson High School’s Ovation Theatre presents a vibrant version of “Chicago”, a musical production about Roxie Hart, an ambitious chorine who, in jazz age Chicago, commits a murderous crime and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap... until he finds out he's been duped. Ovation Theatre performs this...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy