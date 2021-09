WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, 32, of West Allis has been charged with two counts in connection to the death of her 6-year-old son Hank "Asher" Brown-Rockow on Sept. 6. Rockow is charged with one count of chronic neglect of a child (consequence is death) and one count of false imprisonment. Prosecutors said additional charges are possible.