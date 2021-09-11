Jets-Panthers Game Preview | The Robert Saleh Era Begins

The Jets hit the reset button yet again this offseason and are entering the 2021 season with a lot of new faces. The most notable of those are head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. The new coach and quarterback have given fans hope, but that hope should be long-term hope that the Jets might have gotten it right this time. In the short term, there will be growing pains.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO