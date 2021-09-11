CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets-Panthers Game Preview | The Robert Saleh Era Begins

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQBs Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold to Lead Offenses in Intriguing Week 1 Matchup Eric Allen. After an offseason marked by makeover, the New York Jets will open the 2021 campaign on Sunday against the Panthers in Charlotte, NC. Led by first-year head coach Robert Saleh, and new offensive and defensive coordinators in Mike LaFleur and Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets will start rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and enter with the NFL's youngest roster. If those storylines didn't offer up enough intrigue, the Jets defense is set to face Wilson's predecessor, Sam Darnold, who was traded to the Panthers in early April.

