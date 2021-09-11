Methods for teaching students about 9/11 vary across USD 383 schools

As students become more curious about the events of September 11, 2001, teachers in the Manhattan-Ogden school district take different approaches to teaching the events surrounding the terror attacks.

At Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, 4th grade teacher Whitney George said she “outdid herself” this year preparing for the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the United Flight 93 crash in rural Pennsylvania.

“My first couple years teaching about 9/11, the kids were alive then, but they were so, so young,” George said. “As the years have gone on, none of them were alive for it.”

George teaches social studies, reading and math classes. She said she reads from a book titled “America is Under Attack” by Don Brown, which presents the events of 9/11 in a “kid-friendly” way.

“It helps kids grasp the concept of how serious that day was,” George said.

George said in past classes she would only read from the book and do a small craft project about heroism, but students “would have so many more questions.”

“They have a hard time understanding why those people [Al Qaeda terrorists] did it to honor their country,” George said. “I feel like this all helps answer some of their questions.”

To commemorate the two decades that have passed since 9/11, George had her students interview their parents about the day. She said she sent them home with four questions to ask their parents, and that she appreciated how open families were to the assignment.

“I have 19 students, and I got 19 interviews back,” George said. “It provided an opportunity for children to talk to their parents about that day, and I think that’s really special.”

Ashley Smith, principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, said teachers who have recently entered the profession may have little to no memory of the event themselves, “so it’s interesting to consider how the conversation and instruction has changed over time.”

“For those of us who remember 9/11/2001, it was a traumatic and scary event for many,” Smith said. “Personally, I remember the tragedy at the time, but I also remember the way our nation came together in the time that followed.”

Smith said she appreciates how more current activities and conversations on 9/11 focus on “the actions and sacrifices that were made by so many people.”

“Some of it is hard to go over, but I really think this year I’ve done a really good job in making it more powerful for them,” George said. “I feel like their questions have been answered in a ‘kid way’ and maybe they’ll understand more as they grow.”

On a high school level, there is no specific lesson planned in connection with the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Manhattan High School social studies department chair Amy Doering said the Sept. 11 terror attacks are typically covered at the end of the school year in World History and the start of the year in U.S. History because the courses cover history chronologically.

She said many teachers will make note of the event during class the day before 9/11 and maybe share their personal experiences from that day.

“By waiting until the end of the year, we can spend more time providing context for 9/11 and thoroughly examining the events of that day,” Doering said.

MHS principal Mike Dorst said he’s receiving some teachers who are new to the profession that may not have been old enough to fully understand or experience the events of the attacks.

“That’s not a negative or positive thing, it’s just a different perspective,” Dorst said. “It’s been a different perspective for all of us each year, not only for students but for new teachers as well.”

Dorst said what he hears from students is they are curious about what led up to the terror attacks, the immediate response, and the subsequent events after the attacks.

“It’s different when kids think about it today,” Dorst said. “Even 10 years ago it was an ‘I remember’ kind of event.”

Dorst said he sees it as a “positive” that students are interesting in learning more about 9/11, and that the approach the social studies department is taking in teaching about the terror attacks is an “important” one for the sake of chronological placement — and emotional impact — in MHS history courses.

“It’s engrained in our history, and we can’t lose that,” Dorst said. “When you remove the emotion from that day, unless you teach it, there’s a good chance you’ll forget it.”