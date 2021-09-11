CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Sound of Music

By Robert Heller
atlantaartsscene.com
 5 days ago

The story of the von Trapp family has been written, staged and filmed since the 1950’s and is always an audience builder. Just watching the children on stage certainly reminds one why many actors hate to share the stage with animals or children. They capture your very soul. Shuler Hensley...

Related
Amarillo Globe-Times

The Hills are Alive: Amarillo Little Theatre presents 'Sound of Music'

Amarillo Little Theatre presents "The Sound of Music" to begin its fall schedule of productions. Opening night is scheduled for Thursday, Sept.16, and performances continue through Oct. 3. The production will host 48 cast members, including 15 Academy students. “The thing that I think is really great, especially with this...
AMARILLO, TX
Dartmouth

The Sound of Music: A look at Dartmouth’s ensemble groups

Music ensembles offer performance options at various levels of commitment and experience. This article is featured in the 2021 Freshman special issue. For those looking to perform for the community and pursue the arts during their time at Dartmouth, ensemble groups based at the Hopkins Center for the Arts — including the Coast Jazz Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Marching Band, Glee Club, Handel Society, Dance Ensemble, Marching Band and Gospel Choir — offer a wide range of opportunities. As the fall term begins, all of these groups are looking forward to new opportunities in the year ahead, including more guest artists, regional performances, a global summit and a world tour.
MUSIC
IndieWire

Broadway Returns! Best Gifts to Celebrate ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Wicked,’ and More Musicals

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Broadway is back! September 14 marks the return of “The Lion King,” “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” and more fan favorite stage productions. The long-awaited Broadway revival comes a year and a half after the pandemic forced theaters to close their doors. As actors and audiences gear up for the return of the Great White Way, we put together a list of gifts that are perfect for...
Alternative Press

galen tipton uses her music to craft miniature universes of sound

Listen to anything by galen tipton and prepare to step inside a world unlike any other you’ve experienced before. The musician based in Columbus, Ohio, has learned how to meticulously craft alternate realities completely out of sound, immersing listeners into a feeling without having to use any words. As the creator of these mystifying mini universes, tipton writes her own rules—and isn’t afraid to break them when she needs to.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mike Mcgowan
MovieWeb

Beetlejuice Is Back on Broadway This Spring, and Deader Than Ever

He's the ghost with the most and you can't keep him down as Beetlejuice heads back to Broadway in 2022. The musical spectacular based on the iconic Tim Burton's 1988 movie received rave reviews before having to shut down due to the Covid pandemic, but say his name three times and the world's leading bio-exorcist will make his comeback on April 8th, when the show will take up residency at the Marriott Marquis Theatre with casting news expected to be announced later this year.
MOVIES
#The Sound Of Music#Sandy Springs#Nazi#Edelweiss#The Trapp Family Singers#Swastika
The New Yorker

Office Sounds: The Album

For some, the most recent disappointment in this time of strife has come in the form of a delayed return to company offices. We know you’re out there, and we feel your pain. Though we can’t do much about the ongoing vicissitudes of the pandemic, we do have a fantastic new offering to bring the feel of the office right to your home.
MUSIC
kalw.org

Sights and Sounds: Abby Ginzberg

"Sights and Sounds" is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Abby Ginzberg, director of the documentary "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power." The novel is about Pheby Delores Brown, a mixed-race...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nrhtx.com

Autumn Sounds-BackRoads

Live Music is back in North Richland Hills! Join us for the Autumn Sounds Concert Series featuring BackRoads. They will be singing classic American Rock on Friday, September 10 at the NRH City Hall Plaza, 4301 City Point Drive. Gates open at 6 p.m. and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free and parking is free. Seating is on the lawn, so don't forget your blankets and lawn chairs.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
TravelNoire

Afrobeat Vs. Afrobeats: The Differences In These African-Inspired Musical Sounds

When younger generations hear the term Afrobeats, they automatically associate the musical genre with artists like Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy. And while each of them are making waves in their own right and bringing awareness to the culture, it’s important to note that this style of music has been around long before people were screaming out “You don’t need no other body.” (Yea, it’s in our heads now, too).
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
wpr.org

Cleo Sol, 'Spirit'

Cleo Sol may best be known for her vocal contributions to the mysterious and prolific neo-soul/funk band SAULT, but on Mother, her second solo record in the last two years, we truly get to know the artist and the scope of her ambition. It's an immense and personal record that comes to a conclusion with "Spirit," a song that leans heavily and wonderfully on gospel instrumentation and '70s soul production. Starting off with a simple arrangement of piano, drums and Sol's amazing voice, the track builds slowly into something grand and ecstatic, bringing to mind Minnie Riperton's psychedelic soul classic "Les Fleurs."
MUSIC
New Haven Independent

Kallos Finds The Sound For The Times

Without warning, pianist Min Young Kang laid into the keys to declare the opening figure to Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G minor. The players in the Ulysses Quartet — sharing the stage with her at First Presbyterian Church on Whitney Avenue Tuesday evening — followed with choral declarations of their own. Ideas flowed one into the other from there, passed from instrument to instrument until it all came together in a sweeping, heroic theme that fell into an aching fugue.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

The 'College' star makes use of Instagram to drop the shocking announcement along with a picture of him and the 'Girls Trip' actress holding a little girl each. AceShowbiz - Gary Owen and Tiffany Haddish are apparently taking partnership to another level. Having revealed her desire to be a mother, the comedienne has apparently chosen a guy who is not her current boyfriend, Common, to be a co-parent to her twin girls.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES

