CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

“Monmouth County, 9/11, and Its Aftermath” Film Now Available Online

newjerseystage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has announced that the film “Monmouth County, 9/11, and Its Aftermath” created to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks is available on YouTube. As a member of the Monmouth County Historical Association’s (MCHA) 9/11 Commemoration Advisory Committee, Clerk Hanlon produced this film as a companion to the MCHA exhibit by the same name, which honors the 147 residents lost on that tragic day and its impact on Monmouth County.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Police searching for her fiancé, family says he's been missing for days: LIVE UPDATES

Petito's Utah hotel, where she was last seen in public, was 2 blocks from FBI field office: report. Missing woman Gabby Petito was just two blocks away from Salt Lake City’s FBI office last month when she was last seen in public at a hotel near the airport, according to reports. Petito checked out of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Aug. 24, soon before she went missing, FOX 13 of Salt Lake City reported.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
Monmouth County, NJ
Entertainment
Middletown, NJ
Government
State
New York State
City
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Entertainment
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcha#New Jersey Stage

Comments / 0

Community Policy