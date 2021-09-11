“Monmouth County, 9/11, and Its Aftermath” Film Now Available Online
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has announced that the film “Monmouth County, 9/11, and Its Aftermath” created to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks is available on YouTube. As a member of the Monmouth County Historical Association’s (MCHA) 9/11 Commemoration Advisory Committee, Clerk Hanlon produced this film as a companion to the MCHA exhibit by the same name, which honors the 147 residents lost on that tragic day and its impact on Monmouth County.www.newjerseystage.com
