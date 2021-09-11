short stories
There was a girl, a white canvas asking to be painted over in the eyes of the world. She was wild and untamed, dancing from sadness to a hollow happiness in a fiery dance, her shadow following a beat behind. She flew from place to place for all to see, and all they saw was that she was unpainted; they never noticed her porcelain face or her blank eyes. Puckered lips and thin cheeks overlooked, they never saw the passionless expression she wore, the tired frown she often gained.
