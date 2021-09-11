CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

short stories

By brooke
quotev.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a girl, a white canvas asking to be painted over in the eyes of the world. She was wild and untamed, dancing from sadness to a hollow happiness in a fiery dance, her shadow following a beat behind. She flew from place to place for all to see, and all they saw was that she was unpainted; they never noticed her porcelain face or her blank eyes. Puckered lips and thin cheeks overlooked, they never saw the passionless expression she wore, the tired frown she often gained.

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Read the short story that introduced Jeeves the butler to the world.

This week marks the anniversary of the first publication of P.G. Wodehouse’s short story “Extricating Young Gussie,” which features the first appearance of two of Wodehouse’s most beloved characters: Bertie Wooster, the rich gentleman, and Jeeves, his wise and competent valet. Though Jeeves only makes a few minor appearances in “Extricating Young Gussie,” the story laid the groundwork for Wodehouse to deepen Jeeves and Wooster’s humorous relationship.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mississippian

Maurice Carlos Ruffin discusses new short story collection with Square Books

In an hour-long, wide-ranging virtual discussion hosted by Square Books, author Maurice Carlos Ruffin discussed his latest work – a collection of short stories, entitled “The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You” – with fellow author and Jackson native, Kiese Laymon. In addition to discussing the collection, Ruffin and Laymon also discussed their respective artistic processes, attempting to write stories from intuition, and the timeliness of Ruffin’s novelistic insights, whilst answering audience questions throughout.
OXFORD, MS
The Daily Citizen

Dalton resident J.L. Hinds receives award for short story

Dalton resident J.L. Hinds came away a winner in a contest held by The Writers Alliance at its annual Author Showcase in Cartersville. Writers were challenged to create a short story about someone who stumbles into a library and finds a book that changes that person's life for better or worse. The contest was judged by Val Mathews, an editor with the Wild Rose Press in New York City. She picked Hinds' short story "Lost in the Words" as the top story in the contest.
DALTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Short Stories
BYU Newsnet

BYU Theatre Ballet turns classic story into short film

BYU Theatre Ballet recently stepped away from the stage and into the woods to film the classic ballet story “Giselle.”. The company’s dancers took the stage version of the ballet ghost story and turned it into a short film over the course of three days in August, filming at LDS Motion Picture Studios and South Fork Park.
THEATER & DANCE
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ETOnline.com

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Lourdes Leon has made her Met Gala debut. Madonna's daughter arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday wearing a stunning ensemble. Leon, who goes by Lola, is no stranger to the fashion scene. She covered the September issue of Vogue alongside Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu for the fashion magazine's cover feature titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Are the Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo at Met Gala After-Party

Watch: Met Gala 2021 After-Parties Fashion: Rihanna & More. Loved Natalia Bryant's Met Gala dress? Well, wait until you see her second look. After walking the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Conner Ives dress on Sept. 13, the 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant changed into a black ensemble. Natalia gave her 2.7 million Instagram followers a peek at her outfit, and fans could see that the gorgeous garment featured a high neckline with semi-sheer fabric and dramatic detailing around the shoulders and sleeves. She also switched up her hairstyle from a beautiful half-up, half-down 'do to a chic ponytail and accessorized her look with sparkly earrings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Highlights Lucy's Taurus Form

One magical Fairy Tail cosplay has put the spotlight on Lucy Heartfilia's powerful Taurus Star Dress form! Fairy Tail might have ended its manga run some time ago (and the anime's run not long after), but fans still celebrate the series to this day because of how much they fell in love with its many characters. At the center of it all was Lucy, who debuted all sorts of looks and makeovers over the course of the series. Sometimes it was just to commemorate a new arc, and sometimes these outfits were the source of her power.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy