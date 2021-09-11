Women’s Tennis Drops a Highly Contested Match to Adrian
BEREA, Ohio - The Baldwin Wallace University women's tennis team dropped a highly contested match to non-conference opponent Adrian (Mich.) College by a final score of 5-4. In the doubles portion of the match, senior All-OAC and Academic All-OAC Ashtyn Morris (Salem) and sophomore All-OAC Gabriela Heideman (Doylestown/Wadsworth) picked up a win for BW (0-2) in the No.1 spot with a score of 8-6. The Yellow Jackets trailed Adrian (1-2) 2-1 after doubles.bwyellowjackets.com
Comments / 0