Women’s Tennis Drops a Highly Contested Match to Adrian

A pair of home tournaments and trips to a pair of invite only events highlight the Charlotte women's tennis team's 2021 Fall schedule. "We are really excited for Fall competition to start," head coach Anthony Davison said. "We play a really strong mix of events, starting up in New York at the US Open hosted by Columbia. We're playing in some of the highest-level Fall events and could not ask to compete against better players. The goal this Fall is to get in as many high-level matches as possible and to set ourselves up for another run in the Spring.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO