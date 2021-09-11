CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HRC, JMP, KDMN, BCML, XONE; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hill-Rom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

JMP Group LLC (JMP) - Get JMP Group LLC Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for $7.50 per share in cash. If you are JMP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) - Get Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $9.50 per share. If you are a Kadmon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

BayCom Corp (BCML) - Get BayCom Corp. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp. Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BayCom common stock in exchange for each share of Pacific Enterprise common stock they own. If you are a BayCom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

The ExOne Company (XONE) - Get ExOne Co. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Desktop Metal, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock. If you are an ExOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-hrc-jmp-kdmn-bcml-xone-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301374738.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. Completes $230 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. (the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, which includes 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and have started trading under the ticker symbol "FLAGU." Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "FLAG" and "FLAGW," respectively.
