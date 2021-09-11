CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Women’s Volleyball Notches Two Wins to Claim Tournament Title

bwyellowjackets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERIE, Pa. – The Baldwin Wallace University women's volleyball team faced Penn St. Behrend and Westminster College (Pa.) on day two of the Penn St. Behrend Invitational, earning two wins and creating a five-match win streak. The Yellow Jackets went 4-0 on the weekend to be named tournament champions. Academic...

bwyellowjackets.com

WDIO-TV

UWS volleyball holds off Northland to notch first win

Friday was the opening day of the 2021 Subway Stinger Classic, a long time coming for a return to a six-team, two-court tournament, 2017 the last year for such an event. UWS was taking on Northland, who was able to squeak out of a tough first set 26-24. They match...
VOLLEYBALL
njcugothicknights.com

Women's Volleyball Starts Season with a Bang, Winning Both Matches on Saturday

| Box Score 2 JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey City University women's volleyball team, thanks to valiant efforts from first-year Gothic Knight hitters Paola Toledo (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Catolico San Rafael) and Rachael Pharo (Manahawkin, N.J./Southern Regional), started off the 2021 campaign with as strong of a performance in recent memory. NJCU, hosting the 2021 Jersey City Invitational at the John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (JMAC) — which was ultimately a tri-match — played in the first contest of the day and defeated Bryn Mawr College in three sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-15). The Gothic Knights also faced off with FDU-Florham in the third and final match of the day and topped the Devils in four hard-fought sets (28-26, 14-25, 25-21, 25-16). Toledo finished with 31 kills, while Pharo notched 25.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Tribune-Democrat

Central Cambria claims Forest Hills Kickoff Tournament title

SIDMAN – The Central Cambria High School girls volleyball team defeated Tyrone 2-1 to claim the Gold Bracket title at the inaugural Forest Hills Kickoff Tournament on Saturday. Nineteen squads competed in the event. Central Cambria, the No. 4 overall seed, defeated No. 5 Somerset 25-20 in the quarterfinals and...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
bwyellowjackets.com

Laughner Named OAC Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – Baldwin Wallace University junior All-Ohio Athletic Conference and Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference selection Alyssa Laughner (Howard, Pa./Central Mountain) has been named the OAC Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week for the second time in her career. BW competed alongside other NCAA Division III programs, in the...
WESTERVILLE, OH
Lauren Reid
goucher.edu

Women's Volleyball Triumphs in Straight Sets Win over Rosemont

The Goucher women's volleyball team bounces back after a rough weekend to take the win over Rosemont at home, 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-7). Leading the attack was senior Kaya Melchor (Mililani, HI/Kamehameha Schools Kapalama), who notched 12 points on the day. Nicole Blount (Fayetteville, GA/Fayette County), Nicole Kovach (New York, NY/Quest to Learn), and Elizabeth Bobo (Milford, PA/Delaware Valley) each added 5 points to the win.
BALTIMORE, MD
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Volleyball Wins Set Over Harvard, Falls Against Marist

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Merrimack College women's volleyball team earned the squad's first set win after challenging the Harvard Crimson on Saturday, taking the win after falling to Marist on Saturday morning in the Harvard Invitational. The Basics. Score (Match 1): Marist 3, Merrimack 0 (25-17 | 25-15 | 25-18)
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bwyellowjackets.com

Women’s Volleyball Drops Two to Conclude Mount Union Invitational

ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University women's volleyball fell in three sets to The College at Brockport (N.Y.) and The College of Wooster to conclude the Mount Union Invitational on Saturday, September 4 to drop to 2-3 overall. Match 1. BW faced a challenging offense in Brockport, dropping the...
WOOSTER, OH
#Volleyball#Westminster College#Titans#Union Northmont#First Team All Oac#Bw#Lions#Columbus St#Pa Canon Mcmillan
nsuspartans.com

Spartans Notch 1st Win of Year, Top American in UNCG Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. – — The Norfolk State volleyball team split its two matches Saturday at the UNCG/A&T Tournament, bouncing back from a morning 3-0 loss to North Carolina A&T to win its first match of the year with a 3-0 victory over American on Saturday evening at Corbett Sports Center.
GREENSBORO, NC
dordt.edu

Women's Cross Country Claims Title at GPAC Preview

Eight Dordt University runners placed in the top 10 as the Defenders women's cross country team won the Red Raider / GPAC Preview meet hosted by Northwestern College at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City. Dordt runners claimed the first five places to score a perfect 15 points to win...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sports
aicyellowjackets.com

Women's soccer notches third straight shutout in win over Caldwell

Box Score SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – The American International women's soccer team defeated Caldwell University 2-0, and improving their record to three shutouts, two wins and no losses on the season on Wednesday, September 8. FAST FACTS:. FINAL SCORE: AIC 2, Caldwell 0. RECORDS: AIC moves to 2-0-1 while Caldwell moves...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
bossierpress.com

High school volleyball: Benton notches first win of season

The Benton Lady Tigers picked up their first victory of the season Wednesday, defeating Red River in straight sets in a non-district match at Benton. Benton won 25-4, 25-7 and 25-10. Abby Schroeder had four kills, three aces and four assists. Kaitlyn Masters had five aces and five assists. Erin...
BENTON, LA
eurekareddevils.com

Three Takeaways for EC Volleyball After Notching First Win

EUREKA – EC volleyball coach Nick Mackall was home sick on Friday. That happened to be the day that the Red Devils headed on the road for their first matches of the season not played inside Christine Bonati Bollwinkle Arena and Convocation Center – tests against Rockford and Lawrence. The...
VOLLEYBALL
Pitt News

Harrigan notches two goals as Pitt women’s soccer dominates St. Francis 7-0

No. 20 Pitt women’s soccer played the second game of its three-game homestand at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Thursday, crushing the St. Francis Red Flash 7-0. The Panthers came into the match after their first loss of the season against No. 6 TCU. Despite its loss earlier this week, head coach Randy Waldrum is pleased with where his team is a third of the way through the season.
SOCCER
bwyellowjackets.com

Women’s Soccer Defeats Hiram College, Remains Undefeated at Home

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University women's soccer team defeated Hiram College in a non-conference game by final score of 4-0 on the Tressel Field inside George Finnie Stadium, making them 2-0 at home. BW (2-4) came out with intensity, getting their first shot on goal just three minutes...
BEREA, OH
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Lady Tigers win consolation title at own tournament

The Central Lady Tigers won the consolation finals of the Lady Tigers Shootout on Saturday morning with an 11-2 win over the Roland Lady Rangers. Central pitcher Ayrland Jiles nearly hit for the cycle against Roland. She doubled, tripled and homered in the game. She was a single away from completing the cycle. Jiles scored three times and recorded six RBI. Jiles allowed two hits and two runs in…
ROLAND, OK
stevensducks.com

Women’s Volleyball Stays Perfect with Wins over Lebanon Valley, Marymount

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (Sept. 11, 2021) – The Stevens Institute of Technology women's volleyball team continued its hot start to the 2021 season with two more victories Saturday, defeating Lebanon Valley College 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15) and Marymount University 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18) to win their seventh straight to open the year.
SPORTS
bwyellowjackets.com

Men's Golf Finishes Fifth at Rumble on the River

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio - The Baldwin Wallace University men's golf team finished fifth at their second fall invitational, the 27-hole Rumble on the River hosted by John Carroll University at the River Greens Golf Course. BW finished fifth out of five teams, with 468 strokes on the par-72, 6600-yard course....
WEST LAFAYETTE, OH

