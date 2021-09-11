Women’s Soccer Falls to Case Western Reserve

Cleveland, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University women's soccer team fell to non-conference opponent Case Western Reserve University by final score of 3-0 on DiSanto Field. The first half kicked off with a corner kick for Case Western Reserve (4-0) which was placed in the net by freshman midfielder Sydney Schenk. BW (1-4) had their first opportunity when Academic All-OAC senior Maddie Farrell (Macomb, Mich./Dakota) got the ball in front of the box, but her shot went wide. Case Western Reserve continued to pressure the Yellow Jacket defense throughout the half, until Spartan midfielder Anika Washburn slid the ball into the net at the 35-minute mark. Immediately after the kick-off, senior forward Christina Hickson scored for a third Spartan goal. The half ended 3-0.