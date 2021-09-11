CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Atomically-Thin, Twisted Graphene Has Unique Properties That Could Advance Quantum Computing

By University of Pennsylvania
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers describe how electrons move through two-dimensional layered graphene, findings that could lead to advances in the design of future quantum computing platforms. New research published in Physical Review Letters describes how electrons move through two different configurations of bilayer graphene, the atomically-thin form of carbon. This study, the result of a collaboration between Brookhaven National Laboratory, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of New Hampshire, Stony Brook University, and Columbia University, provides insights that researchers could use to design more powerful and secure quantum computing platforms in the future.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Have Created a Supersolid State of Matter in a New Dimension

It's time for an upgrade. Most of us are familiar with the three common states of matter, solid, liquid, and gas, in addition to the uncommon fourth one: plasma. But ongoing research with a novel exotic state called a "supersolid," which was verified a few years ago, has reached a critical impasse: Scientists have created it in a new two-dimensional form, for the first time, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
LiveScience

Otherworldly 'time crystal' made inside Google quantum computer could change physics forever

Researchers working in partnership with Google may have just used the tech giant's quantum computer to create a completely new phase of matter — a time crystal. With the ability to forever cycle between two states without ever losing energy, time crystals dodge one of the most important laws of physics — the second law of thermodynamics, which states that the disorder, or entropy, of an isolated system must always increase. These bizarre time crystals remain stable, resisting any dissolution into randomness, despite existing in a constant state of flux.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computer#Quantum Physics#Quantum Materials#Stony Brook University#Columbia University#Penn#Physical Review Letters#The Department Of Physics#Mrsec Dmr 1720530#Office Of Science
scitechdaily.com

Groundbreaking Technique Yields Extraordinary Results – Limits on Long-Theorized “Fifth Force” of Nature

Using a groundbreaking new technique at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an international collaboration led by NIST researchers has revealed previously unrecognized properties of technologically crucial silicon crystals and uncovered new information about an important subatomic particle and a long-theorized fifth force of nature. By aiming subatomic...
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Create the Largest and Most Realistic Virtual Universe Ever

Exploring the entire universe has never been easier. An international team of researchers has created an entire virtual universe that they claim is the most realistic and largest universe simulation ever released, and that's not even the best part. The software is called Uchuu, "outer space" in Japanese, and it's freely available on the cloud to anyone who wants to explore the universe from the comfort of their homes.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
scitechdaily.com

MIT Superconducting Magnet Breaks Records – Major Advance Toward Fusion Energy

New superconducting magnet breaks magnetic field strength records, paving the way for practical, commercial, carbon-free power. It was a moment three years in the making, based on intensive research and design work: On September 5, for the first time, a large high-temperature superconducting electromagnet was ramped up to a field strength of 20 tesla, the most powerful magnetic field of its kind ever created on Earth. That successful demonstration helps resolve the greatest uncertainty in the quest to build the world’s first fusion power plant that can produce more power than it consumes, according to the project’s leaders at MIT and startup company Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Bemused to Find Liquid Light at Room Temperature

What if your computer processor could only work at less than -200°C? Well, such is the case with almost all quantum computers, as heat tends to create errors in the qubits used in quantum computing. However, recent research reveals that liquified electric power has the potential to allow quantum computers to work at room temperature, just like your laptop, and this is not the only seemingly impossible problem liquid light can solve.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Magnetic Properties of Star-Forming Dense Cores – The Last Piece in the Puzzle of Star Formation

Magnetic fields in space are sometimes called the last piece in the puzzle of star formation. They are much harder to measure than the masses or motions of star-forming clouds, and their strength is still uncertain. If they are strong, they can deflect or even oppose gas flowing into a young stellar core as it collapses under the influence of gravity. If they are moderate in strength, however, they act more flexibly and guide the flow, but don’t prevent it.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Ultrasound at the nanometer scale reveals the nature of force

Researchers have developed a new method to measure force and atomic bonds at the nanoscale that reveals that the speed of sound depends on the structure it is traveling through. Scientists from the University of Nottingham and Loughborough University used a measurement method called picosecond ultrasonics, similar to medical ultrasound,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Future of quantum information processing: Twisting light that switches direction at room temperature

Scientists have generated circularly polarized light and controlled its direction without using clunky magnets or very low temperatures. The findings, by Nagoya University researchers and colleagues in Japan, and published in the journal Advanced Materials, show promise for the development of materials and device methods that can be used in optical quantum information processing.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A super material applicable to batteries and other energy conversion devices

An unplanned discovery could lead to future pivotal discoveries in batteries, fuel cells, devices for converting heat to electricity and more. Scientists normally conduct their research by carefully selecting a research problem, devising an appropriate plan to solve it and executing that plan. But unplanned discoveries can happen along the way.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Chip Can Decode Any Type of Data Sent Across a Network

New chip eliminates the need for specific decoding hardware, could boost efficiency of gaming systems, 5G networks, the internet of things, and more. Every piece of data that travels over the internet — from paragraphs in an email to 3D graphics in a virtual reality environment — can be altered by the noise it encounters along the way, such as electromagnetic interference from a microwave or Bluetooth device. The data are coded so that when they arrive at their destination, a decoding algorithm can undo the negative effects of that noise and retrieve the original data.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Unraveling quantum interactions of 100,000 atoms in gases

Silvia Musolino defended her Ph.D. on new theoretical insights in quantum physics by studying gases at the lowest temperatures consisting of many atoms. A practical way to study quantum mechanics is provided by gases that have extremely low density and consist of many atoms, often more than one hundred thousand, cooled down to temperatures close to the absolute zero. Silvia Musolino studied different types of interactions between these atoms, providing new pathways for future research on new technologies such as quantum computers.
PHYSICS
dailyhodl.com

Will Quantum Computing Technology Be Small Enough To Fit Into Smartphones?

Engineers are eyeing a possible breakthrough in quantum computing. If all goes according to plan, computers that draw power from the quantum realm to perform their calculations may soon be small enough to embed into mobile phones and other everyday electronic devices. Usually the size of entire server rooms, quantum...
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

Researchers find a way to check that quantum computers return accurate answers

Quantum computers are advancing at a rapid pace and are already starting to push the limits of the world's largest supercomputers. Yet, these devices are extremely sensitive to external influences and thus prone to errors which can change the result of the computation. This is particularly challenging for quantum computations that are beyond the reach of our trusted classical computers, where we can no longer independently verify the results through simulation. "In order to take full advantage of future quantum computers for critical calculations we need a way to ensure the output is correct, even if we cannot perform the calculation in question by other means," says Chiara Greganti from the University of Vienna.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy