Gameday Morning Dawgs Bites and Open Comment Thread
The Dawgs (and much of Dawg Nation with them) are back on campus and ready to tee it up between the hedges. It’s a beautiful and, dare I say, brisk September morning and if you’re anything like me you’ve got your grills, smokers, and Crock-Pots ready to go. For many of you, this may be your first time reuniting with your tailgating crew in a couple of years. If that’s the case, I hope you have a blast (but stay vigilant, safe, and healthy while you do so). As you prepare for today’s game and festivities, let’s kick things off with a little music.www.chatsports.com
