Another one! Stetson Bennett has 4 TDs on 5 completions

By UGA Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStetson Bennett now has thrown for four touchdowns with only five passes thrown. The passer is 5/5 for 245 yards and 4 touchdowns and just put UGA up 28-0 over UAB with a 61 yard pass to Arian Smith. Bennett has now thrown 4 TDs to 4 different receivers.

