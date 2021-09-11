How To Watch: UAB vs. Georgia kickoff time, TV channel, and odds

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 1: Mecole Hardman #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Georgia Bulldogs Injury Report vs. UAB Blazers for Week 2:. The news that has Georgia fans nervously pacing their living rooms this week is the oblique injury quarterback JT Daniels is battling. The expectation is that Daniels will not play on Saturday against the Blazers, with either Carson Beck or Stetson Bennett starting in his stead.