Husker halftime: Adrian Martinez runs and throws Nebraska to 14-0 lead

LINCOLN — A pair of long Adrian Martinez plays — one with his legs, one with his arm — staked Nebraska to a 14-0 halftime lead over Buffalo. Nebraska’s fourth-year starting quarterback flashed his explosive versatility in an otherwise grind of a first half for both teams. He shook off pressure and broke loose for a 71-yard scramble that set up the first Husker touchdown, then found Samori Touré over the middle for a 68-yard scoring strike right before intermission.