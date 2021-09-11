CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauconda, IL

Boys soccer: Warren downs Wauconda for 5th straight win

By Rusty Silber Daily Herald Correspondent
 5 days ago

Warren fought off a pair of deficits in the first half and scored a couple of goals in the second half over stingy Wauconda, as the Blue Devils earned a 4-2 victory in a nonconference boys soccer match in Gurnee on Saturday afternoon. "It was a fun day for us...

Scouting Week 4 Fox football games

Marmion (3-0) at Chicago St. Ignatius (3-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Outlook: This is the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference White Division opener for both teams. Cadets coach Dan Thorpe talked about the brutal schedule his team is in the midst of and he wasn't kidding. St. Ignatius has outscored opponents 140-8, but with the caveat of those three folks being a combined 3-9 through three. "We must defend the triple option power game like Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge," Thorpe noted. "They want to shorten the game and grind out the yards on the ground. We have to be disciplined on defense and get the lead on offense so they can't grind it out." Conversely, Thorpe liked how his crew ran the ball against Montini last week, powered by offensive line stalwarts in Bo Olsen, Matt Harris, Jerred Durian, Jakob Saunders and Zach Weierheuser. Defensive end Ivan Erickson also has been a mover and shaker. "He's been in the backfield making plays in all three games," Thorpe said.
CHICAGO, IL
Girls volleyball: Crystal Lake stays perfect

Crystal Lake South isn't used to being the team everyone else is chasing, but the Gators are starting to like it how it feels. Prairie Ridge was the latest opponent to give South its best shot when the crosstown rivals met Thursday. The Gators, like they have all season, found their way past another hungry opponent, this time with a 17-25, 25-22, 25-22 comeback win on the road to keep their undefeated season alive.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Girls volleyball: Burlington Central tops Cary-Grove

Burlington Central second-year coach Sam Mainzer, a 2011 graduate of Cary-Grove High School, led her Rockets past her high school alma mater 25-21, 25-18 in Fox Valley Conference action in Cary Thursday night. Mainzer played for current Cary-Grove coach Patty Langanis on the 2009 state championship team and 2010 state...
BURLINGTON, IL
Girls tennis: Prospect, Barrington on MSL collision course

The Prospect girls tennis team is making some noise this fall. The Knights were 8-0 in duals to start the week, which included a recent 4-3 Mid-Suburban League crossover win against a strong Conant team, coach Mike McColaugh said. Prospect's doubles lineup was 28-4 overall in those eight matches. Another...
Girls volleyball: Metea Valley puts away Downers South

When you're as talented as junior outside hitter Kira Hutson is and you're surrounded by a deep, experienced squad, you might as well set some lofty goals. After the Mustangs 6-foot-3 University of Florida commit led Metea Valley past host Downers Grove South 25-14, 25-17 with 9 kills and 4 aces Thursday night, Hutson admitted that the team is gunning for the top of the mountain.
Football: Scouting Week 4 in the Northwest suburbs

Editor's note: Rolling Meadows' game against Niles West scheduled for Friday night was canceled due to COVID concerns at Niles West. The Mustangs will return to action next week against Wheeling. Glenbrook South (3-0) at Barrington (2-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Last Week: Glenbrook South beat Conant 41-21; Barrington beat New...
HERALD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: NICK FALK OF NEW TRIER

In his first high school race since running to an all-state eighth-place finish in the 3,200-meter at the 2021 boys track and field finals on June 19, New Trier senior Nick Falk finished in second place at the Class 3A level of the First to the Finish Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Hawks, Nolan come to terms

The Blackhawks agreed to terms with defenseman Nolan Allan on Thursday on a three-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2023-24 season ($870,000 salary cap hit). Allan, the Hawks' first-round pick (32nd overall) in past July's draft helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship. He recorded a goal and an assist in seven games. Allan is expected to play this season at the junior level with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League.
Alabama A&M edges Bethune-Cookman in SWAC opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Aqeel Glass threw for 235 yards with two touchdowns, Trenell Troutman intercepted a fourth-down pass with 1:14 remaining - his second pick of the game - and Alabama A&M fended off Southwestern Athletic Conference newcomer Bethune-Cookman 30-27 Thursday night. The game-saving pick was Troutman's second in...
Johnson with career-high 4 TDs, Ragin' Cajuns top Ohio 49-14

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Freshman Montrell Johnson rushed for four short touchdowns, the first of his collegiate career, Levi Lewis passed for 212 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette fended off Ohio 49-14 Thursday night. Johnson scored on runs of 6, 1, 1 and 1 yards with 13 carries for 84 yards gained. Previously...
Colorado Rapids host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference play

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-8-8) vs. Colorado Rapids (12-4-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -202, Vancouver +504, Draw +349; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps visit the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference play. The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-1-3 at home. Colorado scored...
Blackhawks agree to entry-level deal with D Nolan Allan

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to an entry-level contract with defenseman Nolan Allan, their first-round pick in this year's NHL draft. The team announced the deal on Thursday. The three-year contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an $870,000 salary-cap hit. The 18-year-old Allan was selected by...
Rodon scheduled to start vs. Tigers early next week

On a normal schedule, Carlos Rodon would have started against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday or Thursday. The White Sox's left-hander is being eased back into the rotation after being sidelined with shoulder soreness. Rodon isn't going to pitch against the Rangers in Texas over the weekend, but he's expected to be back on the mound against the Tigers in Detroit early next week.
Week 3 Preview: Tide visits The Swamp; Rare SEC-B1G game

The last time Florida beat Alabama, Tim Tebow was the Gators' quarterback and the team was on its way to a second national title under coach Urban Meyer. Tebow is now retired and Meyer is coaching in the NFL. So, yes, it's been a while. The top-ranked Crimson Tide visit...
Orlando City SC visits the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference play

Orlando City SC (10-6-8) vs. Philadelphia Union (8-7-8) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -113, Orlando City SC +281, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC visits the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference action. The Union compiled a 14-4-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1...
