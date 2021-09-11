Boris Johnson's tax hike is the Poll Tax 2.0

It is increasingly clear that Boris Johnson has committed a spectacular error by ditching traditional low-tax Toryism and ordering instead the greatest tax raid in at least 50 years. It is not merely that breaking one’s promises so spectacularly without a proper apology is never a good idea for any insurgent politician. The reality is that it is simply not true that the public wants, in practice, to pay more tax: that is a myth peddled by low-grade pollsters who ask the wrong questions, take virtue-signalling answers at face value and don’t understand the thought processes of real people. Tory voters, including the 44 per cent of the electorate who backed the PM’s party in 2019, are especially keen to keep their own money.