Live updates: Michigan 24 - Washington 10; Fourth Quarter

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stage is set for the Michigan football program to prove some doubters wrong under the lights and in primetime at Michigan Stadium as the Wolverines are set to host Washington on Saturday evening. The Wolverines are coming off a dominating performance on the ground against Western Michigan in a 47-14 win last weekend. On the opposite side of things, the Huskies will be entering the game reeling after a stunning upset by FCS opponent in Montana, who beat the Huskies 13-7 last weekend.