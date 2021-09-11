CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Live updates: Michigan 24 - Washington 10; Fourth Quarter

By Josh Henschke
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stage is set for the Michigan football program to prove some doubters wrong under the lights and in primetime at Michigan Stadium as the Wolverines are set to host Washington on Saturday evening. The Wolverines are coming off a dominating performance on the ground against Western Michigan in a 47-14 win last weekend. On the opposite side of things, the Huskies will be entering the game reeling after a stunning upset by FCS opponent in Montana, who beat the Huskies 13-7 last weekend.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

6-foot-9 offensive lineman Cannon Leonard drawing interest

Gilman (Ill.) Iroquois West offensive tackle Cannon Leonard is catching the attention of colleges, thanks in part to his 6-foot-9, 265-pound frame. It is not just height though, as Leonard has the athleticism to stand out on the basketball court, and has a 4.56 GPA n the classroom. No schools...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Utah offers Indiana 2022 TE Cael Vanderbush

Plainfield (Ind.) High 2022 tight end prospect and Western Michigan commit Cael Vanderbush is having a terrific start to his senior season and Power Five programs are definitely taking notice. Utah extended a scholarship to the 6-foot-6, 200-pound playmaker, who has turned 15 receptions into 436 yards and three touchdowns...
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Friday Night Lights: Minnesota Football Commits: September 17th

With Gopher Football kicking off their road season tomorrow morning, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is starting this week as 11 of Minnesota's 13 commits are scheduled to continue with their senior seasons on Friday night. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's 2021 commits will be playing.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

2023 QB Nick Fazi recaps Minnesota visit

Eden Prairie (Minn.) junior quarterback Nick Fazi is having a good start to his season. Fazi has been efficient, completing 71-percent of his passes and throwing five touchdowns to no interceptions in two wins. He says Minnesota and Iowa State have taken note. The Cyclones have sent mail, and the...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Montana State
Local
Washington Basketball
247Sports

Cal offers 2023 DL Grant Buckey with Stanford ties

California high schools are playing under the Friday night lights in the fall once again and a 2023 Bakersfield prospect from Liberty High School has seen his recruiting stock soar with the opportunity. Six-foot-five and 3-Star defensive lineman Grant Buckey recently received his latest offer from the California Golden Bears, while coming from a family of Stanford Cardinal football players.
NFL
247Sports

Tulsa game trailer: 'This thing's not over'

It wasn't the result Ohio State wanted. Last weekend, the Buckeyes walked into Ohio Stadium for a top-15 matchup with Oregon and came out on the wrong side of a 35-28 game. It was the first regular season loss of the Ryan Day era for the Scarlet and Gray and the first loss at home in 24 games.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Miami vs. Michigan State match-up breakdown and prediction

The start to the 2021 season has been a testy one for the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes and it won’t get any easier this week as UM plays host to Michigan State. UM (1-1) opened the year with a rough 44-13 loss to Alabama in week one followed by a gritty 25-23 win over Appalachian State at home in week two.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Podcast: Michigan State Game Preview

The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes will host a Michigan State team that is better than everyone expected going into the season. What scares us most about this MSU team? What does Miami need to do to control the game? Who are the key players to know on both sides of the ball?
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Stadium#Western Michigan#Basketball#American Football#Wolverines#Fcs#The Michigan Insider#Michigan 24#U M#Washington 10#Michigan 17#Washington 0
247Sports

Preview & Picks: Maryland at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Mike Locksley and Ron Zook led Illinois to its last true high point, the last time Illini football felt like it was on the verge of sustained success. With Zook in his third year as head coach and Locksley in his third year as offensive coordinator, Illinois during the 2007 season finished tied for second in the Big Ten and made the program’s first Rose Bowl appearance in 24 years.
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

Four-Star Cal RB commit Jaydn Ott reopens recruitment

Cal’s 2022 football recruiting class took a hit on Thursday as one of its prized recruits decommitted from the program. Norco (Calif.) High School 4-Star running back Jaydn Ott announced Thursday afternoon that he is reopening his recruitment. Ott gave a brief statement on social media. He posted a message...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

How to watch and listen to Kansas State vs. Nevada

Following a gutsy 31-23 win over Southern Illinois last week, Kansas State hosts 2-0 Nevada at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Shawn Kenney (play-by-play), Barrett Brooks (analyst) and Shane Sparks (sidelines) on the call. The game can be heard across the 39-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Bruins Offer Four-Star 2023 Cornerback Prospect

UCLA's recent run of offers to the 2023 class continued this week when Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Aaron Williams tweeted he had been offered by the Bruins. Williams became the fifth cornerback in the 2023 class to land a UCLA offer, and the third in this newest batch, along with Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley and Chandler (Ariz.) Basha cornerback Cole Martin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ten things to know about Cincinnati

Indiana (1-1) gets a major home test on Saturday when No. 8 Cincinnati comes to Memorial Stadium for an afternoon clash. This will be a 12-noon ET kickoff on ESPN. The scheduled announcing crew includes Dave Pasch (p-b-p), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) & Tom Luginbill (sideline) The Bearcats are members of...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Husker backers try to keep momentum going against Oklahoma speed

JoJo Domann was the first to give Luke Reimer the head nod and accompanying "Congratulations, man." Reimer, who was busy in the weight room at the time, had no idea what his Nebraska teammate was talking about. So what if the Husker sophomore middle linebacker was a half step slower...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Top Pac-12 Wager of the Week: Fresno State to cover spread at UCLA

As Saturday approaches, college football pundits are making their picks for this week’s games. One CBS Sports gambling expert Jon Berger put his stamp on the Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 13 UCLA as the “top Pac-12 wager to make right now for Week 3.”. Fresno State opened as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Blue Ribbon College Basketball has Vols in preseason top 10

Tennessee basketball is a preseason top-10 team according to the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook. Six SEC teams in total were ranked by the Blue Ribbon Report Staff in their top 25 released this week. Kentucky is the highest in the league, at No. 7, coming in ahead of Tennessee, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 15 Alabama, No. 22 Auburn and No. 24 Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Husker247 Hype Cast: Oklahoma

The Husker247 Hype Cast breaks down Nebraska's matchup with Oklahoma. Picks to click, oddly specific predictions and much more as Gary Sharp of 1620 The Zone joins the fray to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century. Listen in!
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Syracuse football-Albany game prediction; make your pick

For Syracuse football fans itching to see the team win this year, this is the weekend to get over to the Carrier Dome. After a 17-7 loss to Rutgers in its home opener, the Orange hosts FCS Albany on Saturday at noon. The Great Danes (0-2) have struggled mightily to score against programs at their own playing level.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy