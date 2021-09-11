Adut Akech Stars as the CR Parade Ring Leader
Welcome one and all to the CR Parade. This season's Fall/Winter 2021 issue is a testament to the trials, tribulations, and jaw-dropping talents of history’s most over-the-top performances. The CR Parade welcomes its ring leader and special guest the South Sudanese-Australian supermodel making waves in the industry at just 21 years old, Adut Akech. Lensed by Renell Medrano and styled by Patti Wilson, it's finally time to indulge in this hypnotic show in which our world’s widest dreamers are made to feel right at home.www.crfashionbook.com
