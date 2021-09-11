CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

thetandd.com

