WR Zay Flowers Leaves Game With Injury

Update: Jason Baum announces that Zay Flowers is expected to return to the game.

Boston College's injury concerns continue to mount as wide receiver Zay Flowers was escorted off the field after getting blown up on a jet sweep. He looked like he he was grabbing his leg and needed to be escorted off the field. To add insult to injury, Flowers fumbled the ball, giving UMass great field position in which they scored a touchdown.

BC also lost quarterback Phil Jurkovec with a wrist injury in the first quarter.

Flowers, Boston College's star wide receiver had a huge game against Colgate, with seven receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. He was named ACC wide receiver of the week for his work.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin, where we will give all updates on injuries to Zay Flowers and Phil Jurkovec.

