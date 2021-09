What follows first appeared in the BOSTON TRANSCRIPT newspaper and was reprinted in the September 5, 1895, edition of the RANGELY LAKES. It begins by suggesting a revolutionary and inspiring concept for its time… catch & release fishing. I particularly enjoyed the subtle reasoning for what was a novel idea at the time. The piece goes on to describe two very impressive brook trout landed here in the Rangeley region. These two beauties were then immortalized in a portrait by a famous Boston artist, Baldwin Coolidge and the impressive artwork was a fixture in the dinning room of the Upper Dam House for many years. After the Upper Dam House closed it was acquired by the Harden family of the Barker Hotel. It was generously donated by Harden’s, the descendants of Captain Barker himself, to the Outdoor Heritage Museum where it hangs as a key feature of the Main Gallery. Please come see it and other important relics of our region’s proud history and be sure to get outside and make some outdoor history of your own!

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO