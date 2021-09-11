COVID-19 cluster identified at Sugarloaf Elementary

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Less than a month after students returned to the classroom, another Henderson County school has identified a COVID-19 cluster. A spokesperson for Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) says the Henderson County Department of Public Health notified the school district that five staff and students at Sugarloaf Elementary "have lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are epidemiologically linked, meeting the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) definition of a 'cluster.'"