CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hendersonville, NC

COVID-19 cluster identified at Sugarloaf Elementary

By Kari Barrows
my40.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Less than a month after students returned to the classroom, another Henderson County school has identified a COVID-19 cluster. A spokesperson for Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) says the Henderson County Department of Public Health notified the school district that five staff and students at Sugarloaf Elementary "have lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are epidemiologically linked, meeting the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) definition of a 'cluster.'"

my40.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — An influential federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. The vote Friday, 16-2, was a blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant. Over...
HEALTH
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Health
Henderson County, NC
Government
Henderson County, NC
Education
Hendersonville, NC
Health
Hendersonville, NC
Government
City
Hendersonville, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Henderson County, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Education
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Reuters

Biden admin looks to revive Trump-era order on migrant expulsion

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday moved to revive an order put in place by then-President Donald Trump directing the expulsion of migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after a U.S. judge blocked it. The U.S. Department of Justice filed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Sugarloaf Elementary#Wlos#Hcps#Ncdhhs
The Associated Press

Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town, presenting the Biden administration with a new and chaotic challenge Friday as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil. Haitians crossed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy