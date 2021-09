Once word got out about the proposal of a possible vaccine policy for city employees, citizens gathered outside City Hall on Tuesday night to protest the motion. The vaccine policy is not a mandate but rather an option for city employees. For those who decide not to get the vaccine, they must wear a mask when dealing with the public or when social distancing is not possible. If they receive a positive Covid test, they must use their sick days to quarantine, and they will have to pay a $75 monthly fee for insurance, not unlike smokers pay in different companies.

PROTESTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO