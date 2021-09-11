CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

9/11 victims remembered in Sterling first responder ceremony

By Jeff Rice
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 100 people attended a ceremony held on the north lawn of the Logan County Courthouse Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Sterling Fire Chief Lavon Ritter, Sterling Police and Fire Chaplain Jared Sonnenberg and Crook Fire Chaplain Dale Pierce conducted the ceremony. First responders, many in dress uniform, sat in rows of chairs. Speakers for the ceremony were flanked by rows of U.S. flags representing the people killed in the 9/11 attacks. A large flag hung from a snorkel truck above the gathering; the flag was later retired and will be housed at the Sterling Fire Station in commemoration of those who died on 9/11.

