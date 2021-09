How did your collection begin? I’d have to preface my answer by saying I always loved TV game shows and I learned to read at an early age, so I became enamored with games from the time I was pretty young. The first game I remember was something my parents bought me, it was a 52-game chest. It was a little box game with lots of little pieces and rules to 52 different games. Most weren’t very fun but it included checkers, chess and so on. I loved to make up new games with those pieces. That’s what set me off, and I started collecting games, making games, writing them on notebook paper when I was bored in school. And I’ve done that all my life.

