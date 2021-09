Ricardo Grave de Peralta was training with the FBI in Virginia when the first plane slammed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center 20 years ago. He was ordered to immediately return to the D.C. field office when a second plane flew into the South Tower. The former Navy SEAL was sent to the roof as a sniper looking for possible truck bombs in the chaotic moments afterward as Washington began to shut down with the scale of the attacks still uncertain.

