PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 38-year-old passenger was killed in a crash involving a SEPTA bus in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. A 38-year-old man was driving a gray Ford Focus northbound on the 2800 block of S. 20th Street when it struck a SEPTA bus also traveling northbound in the rear. The 38-year-old driver sustained minor injuries to the knee. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. Police say a 38-year-old woman passenger was also transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The vehicle was totaled and needs to be towed. Police say the SEPTA bus has damage to the rear bumper. No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO