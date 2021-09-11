CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia-Greensville Riparians thank first responders as 9-11 anniversary arrives

By Jean Cobb Riparian Womans Club
 6 days ago

Here we are, 20 years later, and we are blessed to have our first responders still volunteering their time each day to help keep us safe. Even if it is a paid job, first responders go above and beyond to keep our community members safe from harm or taking care of our medical needs. When you see all the tragedies happening all over the world, we are reminded we live in the best country in the world.

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
