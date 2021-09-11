Emporia-Greensville Riparians thank first responders as 9-11 anniversary arrives
Here we are, 20 years later, and we are blessed to have our first responders still volunteering their time each day to help keep us safe. Even if it is a paid job, first responders go above and beyond to keep our community members safe from harm or taking care of our medical needs. When you see all the tragedies happening all over the world, we are reminded we live in the best country in the world.www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
