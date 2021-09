RALEIGH — Britt Harris still vividly remembers the first moment she saw her now-deceased husband, Spc. Chris Harris, a U.S. Army paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. “Chris and I met in Southern Pines, where we both are from, through some mutual friends,” she told NSJ in a Sept. 1 interview. “It was like one of those scenes from a movie — and I know that sounds so cheesy — where someone walks into a room and everything else kind of fades into the background, and everyone else gets really blurry and the focus is on that one person.”

