It’s getting a little redundant to say that the last year and a half has been challenging… Yet here I am saying it again. Filmmakers have had to work outside and be very creative to make their visions come to the small or big screen. It also provided writers with a new perspective on life. Having to stay at home so much definitely changed the way we live and even the way we interact with one another. With that being said, would it even be possible to develop any kind of relationship during that/this time? The film Language Lessons from Shout Studios happily answers that question.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO