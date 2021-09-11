CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED...

 7 days ago

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY UNDER NEW YORK LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY LAW The name of the limited liability company ("LLC") is NET OF LOVE LLC. The date of filing of the Articles of Organization with the Secretary of State is August 11, 2021. The County within the State of New York in which the principal office of the LLC is located is Delaware. The Secretary of State of the State of New York is hereby designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. The post office address to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC served upon him or her is: 195 Maple Top Road, Walton NY 13856. The character or purpose of the business of the LLC is any purpose allowed by law.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIH Beekman Towers Associates, LLC.

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIH Beekman Towers Associates, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 8/11/21. Office location: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Cogency Global Inc., 122 E 42nd St, 18th Fl, NY, NY 10168. Purpose: any lawful activity.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF ...

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK INDEX NO. EF2020-235 COUNTY OF DELAWARE ______________________________ U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS Plaintiff designates DELAWARE TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET SECURITIES as the place of trial situs of the CORPORATION, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE real property ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-KS2, SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS Plaintiff, Mortgaged Premises: vs. 15 UNION STREET, SIDNEY, NY 13838 Section: 115.12, Block: 16, Lot: 15 DELIA MIRANDA, if living, and if she be dead, any and all persons unknown to plaintiff, claiming, or who may claim to have an interest in, or general or specific lien upon the real property described in this action; such unknown persons being herein generally described and intended to be included in the following designation, namely: the wife, widow, husband, widower, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors, and assignees of such deceased, any and all persons deriving interest in or lien upon, or title to said real property by, through or under them, or either of them, and their respective wives, widows, husbands, widowers, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors and assigns, all of whom and whose names, except as stated, are unknown to plaintiff; PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, BY VIRTUE OF POTENTIAL UNPAID TAXES OR LIENS OF DELIA MIRANDA, AND UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, BY VIRTUE OF POTENTIAL UNPAID TAXES OR LIENS OF DELIA MIRANDA, "JOHN DOE #1" through "JOHN DOE #12," the last twelve names being fictitious and unknown to plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the tenants, occupants, persons or corporations, if any, having or claiming an interest in or lien upon the premises, described in the complaint, Defendants. To the above named Defendants YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action and to serve a copy of your Answer on the plaintiffÂ's attorney within twenty (20) days of the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after service of the same is complete where service is made in any manner other than by personal delivery within the State. The United States of America, if designated as a defendant in this action, may answer or appear within sixty (60) days of service. Your failure to appear or to answer will result in a judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. In the event that a deficiency balance remains from the sale proceeds, a judgment may be entered against you. NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT THE OBJECT of the above caption action is to foreclose a Mortgage to secure the sum of $58,500.00 and interest, recorded on February 02, 2005, in Liber 1222 at Page 278 , of the Public Records of DELAWARE County, New York., covering premises known as 15 UNION STREET, SIDNEY, NY 13838. The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above to satisfy the debt secured by the Mortgage described above. DELAWARE County is designated as the place of trial because the real property affected by this action is located in said county NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to the mortgage company will not stop the foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT. Dated: June 17th, 2021 ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE&PARTNERS, PLLC By: Veronica M. Rundle, Esq. Attorneys for Plaintiff 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310 Westbury, NY 11590 Tel:516-280-7675 Fax:516-280-7674.
SIDNEY, NY
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS PUBLIC...

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING for Proposed Zoning Area Variance for a storage building at 7 Dow Street Richfield Springs, New York 8:00 PM September 23, 2021 Memorial Room, Richfield Springs Public Library Face covering required if unvaccinated.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
ABC NOTICE

3631 Radford Rd, Christiansburg, Montgomery County, Virginia 24073-6147. The above establishment is applying to the VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL (ABC) AUTHORITY for a Wine and Beer Off Premises license to sell or manufacture alcoholic beverages. Sureshbhai P Patel, Owner. NOTE: Objections to the issuance of this license must be submitted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
New York City, NY
Delaware State
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Anti-Vaxxers Can Face Serious Repercussions If They Continue To Reject COVID-19 Vaccines: Read Details

Many Americans refuse to get vaccinated, and some interpose reasons linked to their religious beliefs and medical conditions. However, refusal to get vaccinated can have serious repercussions. After the United States, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, many business owners and school administrators released vaccine...
$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
Days dwindle to precious few for Wendy's at key D.C. intersection

We appear to be only days now from the last meal, literal and symbolic, at a well-known eatery at one of the better-known Washington crossroads. “We were informed today that the last day of operations for the Wendy’s will be next Tuesday,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Friday in a tweet.
Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $1100 Golden State Payments Coming, New Petition Calls for $600 for SSDI, SSA Recipients

Are SSDI and SSA recipients included in the Golden State stimulus check budget? Unfortunately, the state excluded these beneficiaries from the fourth stimulus check payment. An ongoing online petition argued granting them equal rights. To counter pandemic difficulties, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Golden State Stimulus program for eligible Californians....
Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
Judges say Buffalo mayor shouldn't be on November ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's name should not appear on the November ballot, according to state and federal appellate judges who ruled against his efforts to occupy an independent party line following a loss in the Democratic primary. The four-term mayor said he will continue his reelection...
BUFFALO, NY
Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Guest Commentary: Political orientation predicts science denial

Vaccine refusal is a major reason COVID-19 infections continue to surge in the U.S. Safe and effective vaccines have been available for months, but as of mid-September 2021, only 65% of eligible American adults are fully vaccinated. In many areas, a majority of eligible adults haven’t taken advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated.
