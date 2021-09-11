NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED...

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK INDEX NO. EF2020-235 COUNTY OF DELAWARE ______________________________ U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS Plaintiff designates DELAWARE TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET SECURITIES as the place of trial situs of the CORPORATION, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE real property ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-KS2, SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS Plaintiff, Mortgaged Premises: vs. 15 UNION STREET, SIDNEY, NY 13838 Section: 115.12, Block: 16, Lot: 15 DELIA MIRANDA, if living, and if she be dead, any and all persons unknown to plaintiff, claiming, or who may claim to have an interest in, or general or specific lien upon the real property described in this action; such unknown persons being herein generally described and intended to be included in the following designation, namely: the wife, widow, husband, widower, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors, and assignees of such deceased, any and all persons deriving interest in or lien upon, or title to said real property by, through or under them, or either of them, and their respective wives, widows, husbands, widowers, heirs at law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors and assigns, all of whom and whose names, except as stated, are unknown to plaintiff; PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, BY VIRTUE OF POTENTIAL UNPAID TAXES OR LIENS OF DELIA MIRANDA, AND UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, BY VIRTUE OF POTENTIAL UNPAID TAXES OR LIENS OF DELIA MIRANDA, "JOHN DOE #1" through "JOHN DOE #12," the last twelve names being fictitious and unknown to plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the tenants, occupants, persons or corporations, if any, having or claiming an interest in or lien upon the premises, described in the complaint, Defendants. To the above named Defendants YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action and to serve a copy of your Answer on the plaintiffÂ's attorney within twenty (20) days of the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after service of the same is complete where service is made in any manner other than by personal delivery within the State. The United States of America, if designated as a defendant in this action, may answer or appear within sixty (60) days of service. Your failure to appear or to answer will result in a judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. In the event that a deficiency balance remains from the sale proceeds, a judgment may be entered against you. NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT THE OBJECT of the above caption action is to foreclose a Mortgage to secure the sum of $58,500.00 and interest, recorded on February 02, 2005, in Liber 1222 at Page 278 , of the Public Records of DELAWARE County, New York., covering premises known as 15 UNION STREET, SIDNEY, NY 13838. The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above to satisfy the debt secured by the Mortgage described above. DELAWARE County is designated as the place of trial because the real property affected by this action is located in said county NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to the mortgage company will not stop the foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT. Dated: June 17th, 2021 ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE&PARTNERS, PLLC By: Veronica M. Rundle, Esq. Attorneys for Plaintiff 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 310 Westbury, NY 11590 Tel:516-280-7675 Fax:516-280-7674.

