For the first time in six seasons, the Washington football team will battle the Clippers of Clear Creek-Amana with a week three showdown in Tiffin. Both squads are 1-1 with the Demons looking to build off a 22-0 shutout of Mount Pleasant last week. Washington surrendered just 166 yards on the defensive side and picked off the Panthers twice. That defense will have to be at their best against Clipper quarterback Ben Swails. The senior has completed 32 of 50 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns and Demon head coach Nick Ehret had a lot of praise for him. “It all starts with their quarterback. He is really athletic, gets out of the pocket, and does things with his feet. We have to be able to contain him, get a lot of guys to the football, breakdown, and tackle.” CCA opened the season with a 36-35 win over Marion before falling to Independence 28-14 last week.

TIFFIN, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO