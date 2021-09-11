The Best Picnic Sets of 2021

Part of becoming an adult is realizing that there’s a proper tool for just about any job. And when it comes to politely slicing meat tableside, only a true set of steak knives—not a paring knife, a carving knife, or that spare butter knife with the serrated edge—will do. Occasionally, you’ll find them included as part of a larger set. But, more often than not, you’ll need to go shopping à la carte. And there’s no question there’s a mind-boggling array of steak-knife sets available, ranging in price from around $20 to as much as $500.

