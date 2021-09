By beating St. Francis by a score of 35-15, Eastern Michigan had a pretty convincing win. Watching the game, they were in command from the time the game started until the game ended (with a few hiccups). However, St. Francis is an FCS team, so I don’t think we learned much. I think we will learn a lot more when Eastern Michigan plays Wisconsin this weekend.

