Mac Jones, despite the loss on Sunday, is coming off an impressive performance in his NFL debut. The former Alabama quarterback went 29-of-39 for 281 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions. His 281 passing yards were the most by a Patriots starting quarterback in his first career start. Jones also became the only quarterback in NFL history to complete at least 70 % of his passes on at least 30 attempts in a debut game. He certainly looked comfortable and decisive in the pocket, completing at least three passes to five different players.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO