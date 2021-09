INDIANAPOLIS--The Indianapolis Colts have a team coronavirus vaccination rate of 75%, which is below the NFL average of 90%. “Do I think everybody should be vaccinated? Absolutely, I do. I am for the vaccine. (Head Coach) Frank (Reich) is for the vaccine. We have a lot of guys on our team that are for the vaccine and I want to make sure that people understand that around our community, that this is a good thing. Is it 100 percent perfect? No, no it’s not but it’s a good thing,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard Wednesday.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO