WWE

VIDEO: Top Stars In Action Before And After WWE SmackDown

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a busy show. This week’s edition of SmackDown was a special show as the event took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While that is a big deal on its own, the fact that it was taking place twenty years minus one day after the September 11 attacks made things feel even bigger. WWE was going to bring out the big names for this one and they did that during the show. It turns out that they did it before and after the show as well.

Wrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

The Miz ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw?

WWE star The Miz had turned on his tag-team partner John Morrison last week on RAW. It did come about as a shocker, and it was a sad moment for fans of the duo. Johnny Drip Drip was scheduled to have a match against A-Lister on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. It turns out that the match is off.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H Replaced By Controversial WWE Name

Triple H recently experienced a ‘cardiac event’ after which he had to undergo a procedure to fix the issue. He usually oversees the operations of NXT but it was noted that the new version of NXT won’t be handled by him as Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will take over.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee Drops Surprising AEW Bombshell

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, we saw CM Punk make his second appearance on AEW, but his first appearance on the Dynamite program. When Punk came into the ring, he was asked a plethora of questions to which he answered. Not only did Punk tell us why he was in AEW (young talent and Darby Allin), but he also let us in on some stars that may be making their way to AEW as well. One of these stars goes to bed with Punk nightly….Goldberg Wife ‘Furious’ With Top WWE Star.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Roman Reigns Has Two New Challengers (And He Might Be In Trouble)

He’s in. Back in August 2020, Roman Reigns made a surprise return to WWE television. Reigns immediately aligned himself with Paul Heyman and won the Universal Title, which he has held for over a year. Since then, Reigns has cleared out the SmackDown main event division and he needs challengers. He got two of them this week, though he didn’t quite see one of them coming.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Finn Balor’s Demon Destroys Happy Corbin After WWE SmackDown

WWE brought a big show to Madison Square Garden this week. The show’s final moments saw Finn Balor’s Demon return to face Roman Reigns, but then he took out another heel after the show. After SmackDown went off the air, Happy Corbin, Baron Corbin’s new gimmick, came out to confront...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sarah Logan Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction When She Asked To Stop Wearing Makeup

On a recent edition of Oral Sessions, former WWE star Sarah Logan [Sarah Rowe] told Renee Paquette a hilarious interaction she once had with Vince McMahon during her four-year career in WWE. This opened the conversation of how Rowe’s association with the chairman was before her release last year. “So,...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Sting Kicks AEW Star Out Of Dressing Room

AEW veteran Sting is an integral part of the promotion. ‘The Icon’ was recently seen kicking out Being The Elite star Charlie from his dressing room in a video clip uploaded by AEW star and the Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. The AEW President recently shared his thoughts about Jim...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Surprising Medical News Leaks

Bobby Lashley had a dominant run as the WWE Champion since capturing the title from The Miz on Monday Night RAW back in March. He was dethroned by Big E, who cashed-in his Money In The Bank contract on last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Though ‘The All Mighty’ had successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event of the show, he fell short against the former New Day member.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Firing Star For Second Time?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon takes the call of firing the talents and he has been cutting down a plethora of talents recently due to budget cuts. He might have let go another star who is none other than Davey Boy Smith Jr, son of WWE Hall of Famer the British Bulldog. He had a stint with the company previously from 2006-2011.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Bronson Rechsteiner makes WWE NXT debut, defeats LA Knight

Tonight's premiere of "NXT 2.0" featured the WWE in-ring debut of the son of a pro wrestling legend. Bronson Rechsteiner made his debut on tonight's NXT, defeating LA Knight in the opening match of the show. Rechsteiner is using the name "Bron Breakker" in WWE. He had changed his name on social media to "Rex Steiner" last week before then changing his handle to Bron Breaker.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Drops Bombshell Before AEW Dynamite

Could Bray Wyatt be coming to AEW soon?! The professional wrestling and sports entertainment world has been abuzz reacting to the WWE Championship with of Big E during this past Monday’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The long time New Day member and former WWE Intercontinental Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank contact to secure his first WWE Championship, pinning Bobby Lashley. Has WWE let Bray Wyatt sign with a new company?
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

John Cena Reveals Bad WWE Paycheck News

WWE star John Cena recently made his last WWE appearance as advertised previously. It was at Madison Square Garden. The 16-time World Champion had debuted new merchandise at WWE SummerSlam when he came out wearing a shirt that paid homage to Super Mario 3. Fans were impressed with the shirt design and wondered how they could get one. The shirt was only available through a limited edition NFT kit that was priced at $1,000. Big E & Brock Lesnar Bombshell Leaks.
WWE
411mania.com

Mandy Rose Debuts New Look on WWE NXT (Pics, Video)

Mandy Rose has a new look to her and she debuted it on this week’s WWE NXT. Rose, who has been wearing a face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago, came out tonight during Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne’s match with Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to help her allies.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Unable To Wrestle Due To Visa Issues

It’s a tricky situation. WWE has cleaned house on their roster this year and that has shaken up the wrestling landscape. There are all kinds of wrestlers moving from one promotion to another, but there are also wrestlers who have not gone anywhere yet. That can make things a little more complicated, and in one situation, there is a major outside factor that is holding things up.
WWE

