Bristol Motor Speedway is hosting a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event in honor of firefighters lost during the attacks on the World Trade Center. Members of the public will join regional first responders at BMS on September 11th to climb 110 stories of stairs, just as first responders did during rescue efforts at the Twin Towers. Proceeds from this event will benefit the New York Fire Department’s Counseling Services, as well as programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Registration is open to the public. This 9/11 Stair Climb Memorial event takes place at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 11th. Check in and same-day registration begins at 7 AM, and the opening ceremony starts at 9.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO