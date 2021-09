The Florida Gators finished 100th nationally in pass defense in 2020. Despite the fact that they played only SEC programs until the bowl game, they entered the field every weekend with a seasoned group of veterans that just didn’t play like it. This year there is a youth movement at all three safety spots which include the nickel or STAR and while the secondary is rated a little higher at this point (79), the competition hasn’t been great. The group has a lot on their plate and needs to play better, but they are growing as they go.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO