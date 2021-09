Mrs. Bernice Wilson, 93 of Mabscott, WV, formerly of Livingston, AL, gained her wings on September 4, 2021. A true woman and warrior of the Lord, She wore many hats and touched a lot of people’s lives just by being the loving person she was. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, preacher, teacher, friend and definitely a songstress. She loved to praise the Lord through song where she would sing songs like; I Love To Praise Him, Another Day’s Journey, Prayer Changes Things, Trouble In My Way, and her favorite, One More Day.

MABSCOTT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO