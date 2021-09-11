Two Saints

Non-Executive Board Member

Hampshire

£2,250 per annum

Two Saints are delivering an ambitious strategy and have embarked on a period of transformational change to improve our efficiency and ensure we’re in the strongest position (in what are difficult times) to deliver our vision. This is to give people who are homeless, vulnerable or in need of support, the opportunity to build a brighter future.

We are looking for someone to guide and challenge us and help turn our ambitious business growth and development plans into reality.

Our mission is to provide safe, flexible and reliable client led housing and support services that focus on reducing homelessness, improving health and wellbeing and building on people’s skills and resilience. We pride ourselves on being a values based organisation and our values are:

Integrity

Resilience

Empowering

Inclusive

Proactive

These are challenging times for our sector - but we like a challenge and are determined to remain financially strong and grow, so we can continue to support our clients to give them the opportunity to build a brighter future.

As you’ll see from our strategy, our focus is on reducing homelessness, improving health and wellbeing and building on people’s skills and resilience, so we’re looking for a person with governance experience and a professional background in homelessness, health or social care.

Applicants will need to demonstrate experience in working positively in partnership with both non-executive and executive colleagues.

We consider it vital that our board reflects the communities we serve and would welcome applications from a wide range of backgrounds.

If you’re looking for a fantastic challenge where you can make a real difference, you can view all the details at www.distinctivepeople.co.uk/vacancies or call our retained consultant Denise Kirkham on 07833 475669 for an informal chat.

Closing date and time: 9.00 am on Monday 4th October

We look forward to receiving an application from you.