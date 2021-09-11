CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Non-Executive Board Member

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478FpR_0btM9HB600

Two Saints

Non-Executive Board Member

Hampshire

£2,250 per annum

Two Saints are delivering an ambitious strategy and have embarked on a period of transformational change to improve our efficiency and ensure we’re in the strongest position (in what are difficult times) to deliver our vision. This is to give people who are homeless, vulnerable or in need of support, the opportunity to build a brighter future.

We are looking for someone to guide and challenge us and help turn our ambitious business growth and development plans into reality.

Our mission is to provide safe, flexible and reliable client led housing and support services that focus on reducing homelessness, improving health and wellbeing and building on people’s skills and resilience. We pride ourselves on being a values based organisation and our values are:

  • Integrity
  • Resilience
  • Empowering
  • Inclusive
  • Proactive

These are challenging times for our sector - but we like a challenge and are determined to remain financially strong and grow, so we can continue to support our clients to give them the opportunity to build a brighter future.

As you’ll see from our strategy, our focus is on reducing homelessness, improving health and wellbeing and building on people’s skills and resilience, so we’re looking for a person with governance experience and a professional background in homelessness, health or social care.

Applicants will need to demonstrate experience in working positively in partnership with both non-executive and executive colleagues.

We consider it vital that our board reflects the communities we serve and would welcome applications from a wide range of backgrounds.

If you’re looking for a fantastic challenge where you can make a real difference, you can view all the details at www.distinctivepeople.co.uk/vacancies or call our retained consultant Denise Kirkham on 07833 475669 for an informal chat.

Closing date and time: 9.00 am on Monday 4th October

We look forward to receiving an application from you.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Non-executive director/Trustee at James Cook Learning Trust

James Cook Learning Trust (JCLT) seeks to recruit two new non-executive directors with skills and experience in education leadership to the board. The trust comprises four primary schools based in the Marton/Nunthorpe area of south Middlesbrough. There are approximately 1,300 students on roll at present. Its budget is c.£5mn and staffing levels are around 130.
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

NAF Association adds 3 executives to board of directors

CARY, N.C. - After last week’s 25th annual Non-Prime Auto Financing Conference, the National Automotive Finance Association made three new additions to its board of directors. According to messages sent to SubPrime Auto Finance News, the new NAF Association board members are:. — Jeff Anderson, vice president of claims products...
CARY, NC
osidenews.com

Workforce Partnership Names Three New Board Members

San Diego CA— The San Diego Workforce Partnership is excited to announce the appointment of three new board members to the Workforce Development Board (WDB):. Brigette Browning, executive secretary treasurer, San Diego and Imperial Counties Regional Labor Council. Jeremy Vellón, military program manager for Amazon Workforce Staffing. Baron has more...
SAN DIEGO, CA
magnoliareporter.com

CMC selects 10th member for Board of Directors

Commercial Metals Company has named Gary E. McCullough to its Board of Directors, effective October 12. CMC operates a steel mill in southern Columbia County. McCullough’s business career has spanned more than 30 years. He currently sits on TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Board of Directors and serves as an investor in and advisor to several private entities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness
nwindianabusiness.com

Thor Industries names new board members

Thor Industries Inc. appointed Christina Hennington and Laurel Hurd to its board of directors. The board appointments were effective Sept. 1, the Elkhart-based maker of recreational vehicles said. Board member Allen Kosowsky will retire from the board. Hennington is executive vice president and chief growth officer of Target and a...
BUSINESS
Tennessee Tribune

Banking Executive Lavender Named NCVC Board Chair

NASHVILLE, TN — Respected banking executive Kevin Lavender has been named chairman of the board at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, leading a board of directors representing sectors from both within and outside the hospitality industry to guide its rebound as a key economic generator for the city and state.
NASHVILLE, TN
RiverBender.com

IMPACT Strategies Announces Staff Promotions Firm

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of three staff members: Frank Malone IMPACT Strategies has promoted Frank Malone from Superintendent to General Superintendent. In his new position, Malone will be responsible for safety, field personnel, project execution, quality control, and equipment. Malone has 20 plus years of experience in construction and field operations. In his five years at IMPACT Strategies, he has worked on a variety of local projects including Continue Reading
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
investing.com

Commerzbank appoints board members in latest management reshuffle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Commerzbank AG appointed two new board members on Wednesday in the latest management reshuffle at the German lender as it cuts 10,000 jobs. Erste Group board member Thomas Schaufler will take over Commerzbank (DE:CBKG)'s retail banking division, while Joerg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz, currently an independent consultant, will become chief operating officer.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Boulder County Fair seeks board members

The Boulder County Fair is seeking people interested in serving on the county Fair Board and joining current members in planning and managing the annual fair, it announced in a news release. Being sought are “individuals with various skills sets, including, but not limited to: effective communications, team-based philosophy, project...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
case.edu

Apply to become a member of the Academic Integrity Board

Case Western Reserve University students are invited to apply to become a member of the university’s Academic Integrity Board. The Academic Integrity Board (AIB) is a student- and faculty-run group committed to academic integrity and raising awareness of integrity issues at CWRU. The AIB’s goal is to foster a campus environment where integrity is affirmed and celebrated by all members of the academic community. The AIB participates in Academic Integrity Hearing Panels, and organizes and sponsors campus activities that educate students and faculty members about academic integrity.
COLLEGES
iheartoswego.com

Compass FCU Board Members Elected to New Terms

Compass Federal Credit Union’s 55th Annual Meeting took place on Thursday, September 2, with three board members elected to new terms. Incumbents Darcy Antonucci, Joanne Gardner and Joyce Pritchard were all re-elected to new three year terms on the board of directors. The 55th Annual Meeting, which was held outside...
OSWEGO, NY
Bensalem Times

Applications open for $1.2 million in recovery grants for the humanities

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council announced that it is now accepting applications statewide for $1.2 million in pandemic recovery grants for organizations with a humanities-based mission and organizations conducting humanities programming. Called PA SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan), the initiative provides up to $20,000 in flexible funding to strengthen and grow the humanities in Pennsylvania.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Transparency campaigners demand to see health minister’s texts over Covid contracts

A health minister is facing demands to release thousands of electronic messages potentially relating to coronavirus testing contracts, after it emerged that a mobile phone previously said to have been lost or broken had in fact been given to a family member.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner called on Boris Johnson to sack Lord Bethell over what she said amounted to a breach of security rules, and demanded that all of the messages should be secured for scrutiny by the promised public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.As part of a legal challenge relating to controversial £87.5m testing contracts...
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy