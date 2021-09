WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) vowed to defeat the Freedom From Union Violence Act of 2021, introduced by Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA), which would, among other things, make it a federal crime to engage in violence during a labor dispute solely within the District of Columbia, but not solely within the states. This year, Perry has filed the bill twice at the Rules Committee as amendments, and has also filed four anti-home-rule amendments at the Rules Committee to the fiscal year 2022 D.C. Appropriations bill, all of which were defeated.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO