The sea serpents in Valheim are vicious creatures that wander the Ocean biomes. They’re one of the fear monsters you can find in this region, the other being the Kraken, but that’s a passive spawn that you don’t have to worry about. On the other hand, the sea serpents will be aggressively hunting you down as you attempt to sail around your world. Should you and your companions manage to down one, you’ll be able to loot them for their meat to make some of the best meat and stews at your cauldrons. But you need a specific item to cook them properly.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO